Anupam Kher to head FTII, replaces Gajendra Chauhan: All you need to know

Actor was today appointed chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, ministry officials said.



Kher replaces Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure as head of the Pune-based institute. His term had ended in March.



A notification regarding Kher's appointment has been issued, officials said.

has previously held the post of chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and the School of Drama.

He is a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ranchi Diaries.



Anupam Kher, a staunch supporter of the government

is undoubtedly considered as the biggest follower of Modi’s ideologies and his schemes. He has always been vocal over the schemes of Modi government. He had once even called himself “Chamcha” of Modi, and he takes pride in it.



His wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP.

FTII, an autonomous body, was in the past headed by legendary film personalities including Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Saeed Mirza, Mahesh Bhatt, Mrinal Sen, Vinod Khanna and Girish Karnad.

