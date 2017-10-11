Anupam Kher to head FTII, replaces Gajendra Chauhan: All you need to know

-
Actor Anupam Kher was today appointed chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, Information and Broadcasting ministry officials said.
Kher replaces Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure as head of the Pune-based institute. His term had ended in March.
A notification regarding Kher's appointment has been issued, officials said.
Anupam Kher, a staunch supporter of the government
His wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP.
Twitter reacts on Anupam Kher's appointment
#AnupamKher #FTII No comments pic.twitter.com/4yRoOjuzSX— Suresh nayak (@Sureshn91703644) October 11, 2017
Doesn't matter what his ideology is, #anupamkher is very good choice over Gajendra chauhan. #FTII— PAl❤lAV JAIN (@pallavvjain) October 11, 2017
#FTII #anupamkher congratulations kher sir for appointed as FTII chairman.........— Satendra Singh (@Satendra_Singh_) October 11, 2017
#AnupamKher appointed #FTII chairman pic.twitter.com/Qh9UgK0fp4— Arun PS (@policy_wonk_KL) October 11, 2017
How I wish #AnupamKher was appointed Chairman of #FTII in the first place. Ye sab lafda hi na hota!#FTII,#AnupamKher— dhieraj mohan (@dhieraj) October 11, 2017
