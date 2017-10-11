JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Darjeeling unrest: Tea gardens resume operations, but crisis to deepen
Business Standard

Anupam Kher to head FTII, replaces Gajendra Chauhan: All you need to know

Anupam Kher replaces Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure as head of the Pune-based institute

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Anupam Kher
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher was today appointed chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, Information and Broadcasting ministry officials said.

Kher replaces Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure as head of the Pune-based institute. His term had ended in March.


A notification regarding Kher's appointment has been issued, officials said.

Anupam Kher has previously held the post of chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and the National School of Drama.

He is a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ranchi Diaries.

Anupam Kher, a staunch supporter of the government

Anupam Kher is undoubtedly considered as the biggest follower of Modi’s ideologies and his schemes. He has always been vocal over the schemes of Modi government. He had once even called himself “Chamcha” of Modi, and he takes pride in it.

His wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP.

FTII, an autonomous body, was in the past headed by legendary film personalities including Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Saeed Mirza, Mahesh Bhatt, Mrinal Sen, Vinod Khanna and Girish Karnad.

Many popular film personalities have come out of FTII, including Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Shatrughan Sinha, Raza Murad, Resul Pookutty and the late Smita Patil and Om Puri.

Twitter reacts on Anupam Kher's appointment






(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, October 11 2017. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements