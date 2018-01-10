Army killed 138 Pak soldiers in 2017 in tactical operations along LoC

The killed 138 Army personnel in 2017 in tactical operations and retaliatory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, government intelligence sources said on Wednesday. The lost 28 soldiers during the same period along the LoC, the sources said. The sources said the Army usually does not acknowledge the deaths of its personnel and shows them as civilian casualties in certain cases. The has been adopting a "tough" approach in dealing with ceasefire violations and terrorist activities in in the last one year. The Army has suffered 138 fatal and 155 non- fatal casualties in tactical operations and retaliatory along the in 2017, the intelligence sources told PTI. A total of 70 personnel were injured during and other incidents. Asked about the fatalities on the Pakistani side, the Army refused to comment.

However, Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said India has been effectively retaliating against all ceasefire violations by the Army and will continue to do so. According to official figures, 860 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were reported in 2017 as against 221 last year. It seems the Army has a policy of not acknowledging the killing of its personnel, the sources said. They also referred to the Kargil war when had declined to accept casualties despite proof given by India. The sources also cited an incident on December 25 when a group of five crossed the in and killed three The Army had posted a tweet that day acknowledging the deaths but later deleted it. The Army's spokesperson two days later rejected reports that Indian commandos selectively targeted a post across the and killed three of its soldiers. The intelligence sources said killed 27 in sniper firing last year while seven of its soldiers lost their lives in Pakistani sniper firing along the As part of its policy of "hot pursuit", the has been carrying out tactical operations to foil Army's support to terrorists. In May last year, the had said it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the LoC, inflicting "some damage", days after two personnel were beheaded.