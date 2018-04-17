A cash crunch has been reported in several states of India -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. People are facing a huge monetary crisis, with a majority of (ATMs) running out of cash. In Bihar's Patna several have gone 'out of service' causing inconvenience to the locals. Taking stock of the situation, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said: "We have reviewed the currency situation in the country; there is more than adequate currency circulation and it is available with the .. a temporary shortage caused by the sudden and unusual increase in some areas is being tackled." Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 17, 2018 Here are the top developments in the crisis caused by a sudden shortage of cash across several states and what the government is saying: 1. Life gets miserable for many Indians, especially traders: Despite the currency flow in the economy going back to the pre-demonetisation level, are going dry making life miserable for many residents, especially traders. Many are running from one ATM to another in search of ALSO READ: Demonetisation redux? ATMs again running dry across states amid cash crunch People in Varanasi say, 'We do not know what or where the problem is but the common man is facing difficulty as the ATM Kiosks are not dispensing cash. We have visited 5-6 since morning. We need to pay for the admission of children and purchase groceries & vegetables'. pic.twitter.com/8eSGXU0NtU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018 2. Some not dispensing more than Rs 5,000: Only one ATM at State Bank of India’s branch had cash, but the machine was dispensing only up to Rs 5000 cash and that too only in the form of Rs 100 currency notes, according to The Times of India report. Many seen 'out of service' in Patna, locals say, 'have been taking rounds of since last three days but cash is still not available. Facing a lot of inconvenience in this heat' #Bihar pic.twitter.com/hBXwBq6SNv — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018 The people in Delhi, on the other hand, said that most of the ATMs are dispensing only Rs 500 notes. 3.

Hyderabad, Varanasi office-goers face troubles: In Hyderabad, office goers have told news agency ANI, that they have been unable to withdraw cash from in several parts of the city since yesterday. There are reports from Varanasi as well of people saying there is no cash at since yesterday, said TOI report.

Telangana: People in Hyderabad say, 'We have been unable to withdraw cash from as the kiosks (ATM Kiosk), in several parts of the city, have run out of cash. We have visited several since yesterday but it is the situation everywhere'. pic.twitter.com/wRMS3jgjyP — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

However, people in Madhya Pradesh claimed that they have been facing a cash crunch for the last two weeks. 4. Govt's meeting with RBI on cash shortage across states: The ALSO READ: ATMs run out of notes: Here's the reason behind the massive cash crunch The ministry held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks, and state government officials on Thursday to take stock of cash availability after receiving complaints of the dearth of money in some states. The non-release of funds by the Centre is being cited as one reason for the cash crunch.

7. Madhya Pradesh CM cries conspiracy: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today claimed that Rs 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it, said an NDTV report. He was referring to news reports of running out of cash at some places in the state. Shukla said that the problem will be resolved within three working days as the government has about Rs 1,25,000 crores of cash currency.