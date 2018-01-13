Attorney General Venugopal expresses hope, says SC crisis will be 'settled'

JUST IN
Venugopal on Friday said the judges could have avoided going public with their complaints against Chief Justice Dipak Misra

IANS  |  New Delhi 

law

Attorney General K. K.

Venugopal on Saturday expressed the hope that the crisis in the top judiciary following a revolt by four Supreme Court judges would be "settled".

"Let's hope everything works out very well. I am sure everything will be settled," he told reporters here.

Venugopal on Friday said the judges could have avoided going public with their complaints against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. He also said that the judges were men of repute and statesmen and hoped that they would solve their difference amicably.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra was on Saturday morning seen driving to the residence of the Chief Justice. He was seen sitting inside his official car which returned from the gate of the Chief Justice's residence without entering there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 15:11 IST

