Baahubali 2 is unstoppable at box office: 10 records that the film broke

As fans waited with bated breath to know Why killed Kattappa? it wasn't surprising to see a beeline in front of movie theatres on April 28 when 2: The Conclusion released. Undoubtedly, the thrill helped the film garner a record opening at the box office and the story line also struck the right chord with the audiences. As fans waited with bated breath to know Why killed Kattappa? it wasn't surprising to see a beeline in front of movie theatres on April 28 when 2: The Conclusion released. Undoubtedly, the thrill helped the film garner a record opening at the box office and the story line also struck the right chord with the audiences.

Prior to the 2's release, analysts told Business Standard that the film could be a game changer looking at its unprecedented hype. ( Read more here

The film, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah released in 6,500 screens, the widest reach for an Indian film. Here are the ten which the film broke at the box office till now:

1. Opening weekend collection (Hindi): According to Box Office India, - The Conclusion has created history by collecting more than Rs 125 crore over the first weekend in its Hindi format. The film broke Salman Khan-starrer Sultan's record which collected a little over Rs 105 crore and Aamir Khan's Dangal which collected around Rs 107 crore.

Friday - Rs 40,75,00,000 approximately

Saturday - Rs 40,25,00,000 approximately

Sunday - Rs 46,50,00,000 approximately

Total - Rs 1,27,50,00,000 approximately

#Baahubali2 is the new yardstick...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2

Crossed Rs 100 cr: Day 3

Crossed Rs 150 cr: Day 4

Nett biz... HINDI... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017

2. Highest collection on Day One (overall): Exceeding expectations, 2 collected Rs 125 crore at the box office on Day One. According to a Business Standard report, of the total, a major chunk has come from the film’s ‘home state’ Andhra Pradesh, where it made Rs 53 crore (net after tax since it’s not tax-free despite being in the state’s native language). The film was screened extensively in Karnataka with shows in the original Telugu audio and Tamil and Hindi dubs. It made Rs 11.5 crore in Karnataka. The Telugu version minted Rs 53 crore and Hindi version collected Rs 41 crore overall.

3. Highest collection on Day One (Hindi): The concluding part of the two-part special effects-infused period drama made Rs 41 crore on the first day of release. In 2015, Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo also collected the same amount. Now, the two films are tied at the top for the highest opening day collection for a Hindi language (dub or Bollywood) film.

4. Opening weekend collection in the US: 2 collected Rs 65.65 cr in its opening weekend in the USA alone. The film emerged as number 3 at the United States box office and stood behind Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 and Salma Hayek’s How to be a Latin Love.

5. Highest collection on Monday (Hindi): The dubbed Hindi version of 2 collected Rs 40.25 crore on the fourth day i.e. Monday which is the highest for any film in the language. The record was previously held by Krrish 3 at Rs 29.64 crore.

#Baahubali2 is on a RECORD-SMASHING spree... Fri 41 cr, Sat 40.50 cr, Sun 46.50 cr, Mon 40.25 cr. Total: ? 168.25 cr. India biz. HINDI. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017

6. Crosses Rs 500 crore mark in three days (overall): The Indian gross business stood at Rs 395 crore approximately, while overseas business stood at over $18-19 million in three days only (excluding previews). The overseas figures are conservative estimates as the Telugu and Tamil versions are unreported playing on hire at many places at double or triple of the normal ticket rates. If we include the hire centres US / Canada the figures stand at around $11 million. In UK, the Telugu version is hardly being screened on the main chains, so it's all unreported business. In Australia, the three versions of the film grossed A$2.23 million. The worldwide figures at Rs 506 crore are for the three day weekend and do not include previews, including them the total goes above Rs 520 crore, Box Office India said.

7. Enters Rs 100 crore club in 24 hours: The S S Rajamouli magnum opus earned Rs 125 crore in just a day, becoming the first Indian film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 24 hours.

8. Highest opening for a dubbed film: The Hindi version of the film alone collected Rs 41 crore on Day one. It surpassed the record of all the previous dubbed films by leaps and bounds.

9. Widest reach: With 6,500 screens, 2 saw the widest release for an Indian film. An independent distributor told Business Standard, “The Andhra Pradesh government gave many incentives like an increase in the number of shows allowed per day per screen from four to six, giving the movie 50 per cent more shows in its strongest market." Adding, “The government also allowed exhibitors to increase ticket prices from Rs 70 to Rs 100 and Rs 150, depending on location and city effectively providing an incremental benefit of 40 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively.”

10. Advance booking: 2 recorded an advance book amounting to Rs 36 crore. It has taken the biggest advance ever with pre-release collections set to be around Rs 30 crore for its Hindi version, according to Box Office India. The previous record was held by Sultan at Rs 21 crore.

Interestingly, Paytm has experienced an eight times surge in overall traffic in the film’s opening week and accounted for more than 30 per cent market share to the Hindi version’s opening weekend. It has leveraged its massive supply chain of regional theatres, with tier II and tier III theatres accounting for more than 60 per cent of the movie’s overall business. "Paytm is expecting sustained demand in the second week, with gross collections likely to cross Rs 100 crore on Paytm alone," the company said.



"We have witnessed unprecedented advance ticket bookings on BookMyShow as fans bought as many as 12 tickets a second. The movie has clearly broken all language barriers and has reaffirmed that the audience loves to watch good content," said Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow.

IMAX noted that 2 grossed ? 14.77 cr in its opening weekend from 66 IMAX theatres which includes theatres in India, North America, Australia, Middle East and Africa. The ten IMAX theatres in India collected Rs 2.14 crore.

Received important data from IMAX®: #Baahubali2 grossed approx $ 2.3 million [? 14.77 cr] in its opening weekend from 66 IMAX® theatres... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017