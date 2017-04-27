TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Eman Ahmed to be shifted to the UAE from Mumbai hospital
Business Standard

'Baahubali 2' mints over $3 million in US bookings

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens

IANS  |  Chennai 

A still from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
A still from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has stirred a box office storm even before release. In the US, the film has already minted over $3 million from pre-sales of tickets, according to distributor Great India Films.

"We have passed $3 million in pre-sales and are adding almost $100,000 to the total every hour. This is the highest for an Indian film in advance ticket sales," read a statement from Great India Films.

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens.

Also starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the second part in the franchise will focus on the battle for the kingdom between two warring brothers.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

'Baahubali 2' mints over $3 million in US bookings

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has stirred a box office storm even before release. In the US, the film has already minted over $3 million from pre-sales of tickets, according to distributor Great India Films.

"We have passed $3 million in pre-sales and are adding almost $100,000 to the total every hour. This is the highest for an Indian film in advance ticket sales," read a statement from Great India Films.

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens.

Also starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the second part in the franchise will focus on the battle for the kingdom between two warring brothers.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

'Baahubali 2' mints over $3 million in US bookings

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has stirred a box office storm even before release. In the US, the film has already minted over $3 million from pre-sales of tickets, according to distributor Great India Films.

"We have passed $3 million in pre-sales and are adding almost $100,000 to the total every hour. This is the highest for an Indian film in advance ticket sales," read a statement from Great India Films.

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens.

Also starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the second part in the franchise will focus on the battle for the kingdom between two warring brothers.

image
Business Standard
177 22