'Baahubali 2' mints over $3 million in US bookings

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has stirred a box office storm even before release. In the US, the film has already minted over $3 million from pre-sales of tickets, according to distributor Great Films.

"We have passed $3 million in pre-sales and are adding almost $100,000 to the total every hour. This is the highest for an Indian film in advance ticket sales," read a statement from Great Films.

In the US, the film is releasing in over 1,100 screens.

Also starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the second part in the franchise will focus on the battle for the kingdom between two warring brothers.