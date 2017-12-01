CBI takes over investigation in Rs 1,500 cr Gomti project irregularities

The has taken over the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 1,500 crore Gomti river front development project in Lucknow by registering an FIR against eight engineers, officials said on Friday.



The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in had constituted an inquiry into the beautification project of the Gomti river front carried out by the former Samajwadi Party government.



The government wanted the matter referred to the CBI, which took over the investigation yesterday.It asked for an investigation into irregularities committed with a "criminal intent" in the implementation of the 'Gomti River Channelization Project' and the 'Gomti River Front Development' by the state's Department of Irrigation.The has filed an FIR against then chief engineers Gulesh Chandra, S N Sharma, Qazim Ali, then superintendent engineers Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman, Kamaleshwar Singh, Roop Singh Yadav and executive engineer Surendra Yadav.Gulesh Chandra, Shiv Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman and Roop Singh Yadav have now retired, officials said.The state government constituted committee, under retired Allahabad High Court judge Alok Kumar Singh, had indicated prima facie irregularities in the project in its report dated May 16, 2017.The police had registered the case on June 19 on the basis of the report.The state government had sought a probe into the matter on July 17, 2017.The Centre referred the matter to the on November 24, 2017 on the basis of which the agency has taken over investigation into the matter yesterday.According to the procedure, the agency re-registered the FIR at the police station in Lucknow.