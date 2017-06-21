COA asks for India Managers' detailed report on Kohli-Kumble fiasco

COA wants a report after Anil Kumble decided to quit

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has instructed BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri to seek a detailed report from Indian team's administrative manager Kapil Malhotra on the Anil Kumble- fiasco after the chief coach decided to quit.



It is learnt that chief will discuss Kumble's unceremonious exit with the BCCI top brass in Mumbai on June 24.



A senior BCCI official confirmed the development that Johri, who is currently in England for the ICC Annual Conference has asked Malhotra to give a detailed report of what all transpired during the ICC Champions Trophy.



"The has asked Johri to fecilitate a report from Malhotra about what exactly happened in England. Johri will then submit it to chief Malhotra is currently in West Indies -- his last assignment as Indian team's administrative manager. He is expected to give his report to CEO soon," the source told PTI on Wednesday.



When asked that the tension started much earlier than England, the source said that has even taken that into account.



"The CEO has been also asked to check if Anil Patel, the administrative manager during the entire home series has given any report mentioning the difference between the captain and the coach. If so, that report also needs to be submitted to the COA," the source further added.



It was learnt that were only made aware of the differences when they spoke separately to Kohli and Kumble on the day of the IPL final.

Press Trust of India