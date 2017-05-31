TRENDING ON BS
Cong leader Baba Siddique's house raided by ED in connection with SRA scam

FIR has been filed for alleged financial irregularities in re-development of a slum in Bandra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan during an Iftar Party hosted by politician Baba Siddique (R) in Mumbai. (Photo: File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Congress leader Baba Siddique and few others in connection with a money laundering probe case.

Officials said the raids are being conducted on at least half a dozen locations in the Maharashtra capital, including that of a builder.

The Enforcement Directorate, they said, has registered a criminal case against Siddique and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a local police FIR in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the re-development of a slum area in suburban Bandra.

The agency also suspects usage of shell companies in committing the alleged irregularities and hence the raids are being conducted to gather more evidence, they said.

Siddique has been a Congress MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly and also served as a Municipal Corporator.

