Congress to observe nationwide fast on April 9 for communal harmony

In a counter-offensive, the Congress on Friday said its workers would hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters on April 9 to expose the BJP's "lies" on various issues, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fast by MPs on April 12 to protest the impasse in for which he blamed the opposition party.

Hitting back at the BJP, the Congress said it was the government which was responsible for not letting function and termed as a "gimmick" and "drama" the move by NDA MPs to forgo their salary for 23 days when did not function.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress leader in and party's senior spokesperson said their party MPs had met the Rajya Sabha chairman requesting him that house should not be prorogued so that it can be reconvened for two more weeks to discuss issues of importance as they could not be taken up due to disruptions.

Sharma said party chief Rahul Gandhi has announced a plan to holding a fast at all district headquarters to help promote peace, brotherhood and harmony in the country.

He alleged that the and RSS were spreading hatred in society through their "divisive" agenda. The Congress "will expose it" and their chief Rahul Gandhi has appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony in society, he said.

Kharge also alleged that it was the government and its allies which were disrupting the and questioned why members causing disturbance were not suspended and the no-confidence motions taken up for discussion.

The government and its allies were "orchestrating" disruptions and blaming the Congress for it, he alleged.