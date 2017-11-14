Dawood Ibrahim's south Mumbai properties auctioned for Rs 12 cr

Three belonging to fugitive don were auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore on Tuesday, according to an official involved in the process.



The properties were put on by the ministry of finance, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.



The three properties are Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, and six rooms in building.The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust was the highest bidder for the three properties, the official said.While the Raunaq Afroz hotel attracted a bid of Rs 4.53 crore, got a bid of Rs 3.52 crore and the rooms in the building went for Rs 3.53 crore, he said.