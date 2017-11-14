Dawood Ibrahim's south Mumbai properties auctioned for Rs 12 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Dawood Ibrahim's south Mumbai properties auctioned for Rs 11 cr

Three south Mumbai properties belonging to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim were auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore on Tuesday, according to an official involved in the process.

The properties were put on auction by the ministry of finance, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.


The three properties are Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, Shabnam Guest House and six rooms in Damarwala building.

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust was the highest bidder for the three properties, the official said.

While the Raunaq Afroz hotel attracted a bid of Rs 4.53 crore, Shabnam Guest House got a bid of Rs 3.52 crore and the rooms in the Damarwala building went for Rs 3.53 crore, he said.

First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 15:13 IST

