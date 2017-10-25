Deadline to link Aadhaar with schemes extended till March 31: Centre to SC

The deadline for mandatory linking of to avail benefits of various schemes would be extended till March 31 next year, the Centre told the Supreme on Wednesday.



It told a bench headed by Chief Justice that the deadline for linking to avail benefits of the schemes was to end in December and it has now been decided to extend it till March 31, 2018.



"We have decided to extend it till March 31, 2018," Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar andThe counsel appearing for petitioners, who have challenged the government's move to make mandatory for these schemes, raised the issue of the mandatory linking of Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI) number with accounts andSenior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for petitioners, said the main matter should be heard soon, as though the has decided to extend the deadline till March 31 next year, it has also not said that no action would be taken against those who do not want to link their with either accounts or"Final hearing of the matter is necessary. They can make a statement that they will not take course of action against those who don't want to link Aadhaar," Divan said.When the Attorney General said that he wanted to take instructions on certain issues, the bench asked the Centre to mention the matter before it on Monday.