JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

WTO Summit: India to take up trade protectionism issue with US, says Prabhu
Business Standard

Delhi sealing drive: State BJP leaders to attend all-party meet tomorrow

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said a three-member team of the party would attend the meeting

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MCD sealing

Delhi BJP leaders will attend an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee over the sealing issue at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta today confirmed his participation.

"I will go to the meeting. The Delhi unit of our party will also send its representatives," he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he was ready to go to the meeting, even though he had not received a formal invitation.

"I am preparing to go (to the meeting), though there is no formal invite," he said.

The BJP did not attend an all-party meeting called by Kejriwal at his residence earlier this month. A delegation of the party, including Tiwari, had alleged that they were "assaulted" by AAP workers during their visit to the chief minister's residence for a discussion on sealing last month.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said a three-member team of the party would attend the meeting. Maken will not attend it. He was present at the first all-party meeting on the sealing issue.
First Published: Tue, March 20 2018. 23:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements