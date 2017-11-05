Designed for 6 months, India's Mangalyaan going strong after 4 yrs

One of the India's most prestigious space missions, (MOM), has completed four years in operation.

The maiden interplanetary mission of was launched on November 5, 2013, by and was put into the on September 24, 2014, in its very first attempt.

MOM has now completed over 1,100 days in orbit and over four years in space, which is way beyond the six months that it was originally designed to last.

The $74 million Mars Orbiter Mission, called Mangalyaan, was set into orbit at roughly a tenth of the cost of NASA's Mars mission

India’s Mars mission was launched on November 5, 2013 from in Andhra Pradesh. On December 1, 2013, the spacecraft escaped the Earth’s gravitational field to move on its 10-month-long space odyssey.

After completing its 300 days of the journey, the spacecraft successfully entered the on September 24, 2014, making India the first country in the world to have successfully reached Mars in its very first attempt. During its entry into the mars orbit, the was carrying a fuel of 40 kg.

In June this year, the Mangalyaan, as it popularly called in India, had spent 1,000 Earth days in During this period, the spacecraft had also completed 388 orbits around the Red Planet.