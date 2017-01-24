Employees with corruption charges to get promoted if appeal is pending

Government employees, who were charged with or other criminal cases but later acquitted by courts, will get even if an is pending against such decisions in higher courts, as per new rules formed by Personnel Ministry.

The directive follows as the Ministry was receiving references seeking clarification with regard to the course of action in cases where the government servant is acquitted by a but an against the judgment is either contemplated or has been filed.

The matter has been examined with Department of Legal Affairs and it is decided that in cases where the recommendation of Departmental Committee (DPC) has been kept in sealed cover solely on account of pendency of the criminal case, the sealed cover may be opened in case of acquittal of the government servant provided it has not been stayed by a superior court.

"In the order of a mention may, however, be made that the is provisional subject to the outcome of the that may be filed against the acquittal of the government servant.

"The thus will be without prejudice to the action that may be taken if the judgement of the acquitting the government servant is set-aside," the rules said.

In case the government servant stands convicted, then the provisional shall be deemed 'non est' (does not exist), it said.

"In case of the government servant being sentenced to imprisonment exceeding 48 hours, he will be deemed to be under suspension," the rules said.