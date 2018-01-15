Five Jaish militants killed as Indian forces foil infiltration bid in J&K

Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid near the (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants. A defence spokesman said that five militants were killed. Earlier, Director General of Police S P Vaid said four militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army, police, and other security forces. "Three suicidal terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by @JmuKmrPolice/Army/ CAPF. Search for the fourth terrorist is still on," Vaid said in a tweet.

Three suicidal terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by @JmuKmrPolice / Army / CAPF. Search for the fourth terrorist is still on. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 15, 2018

The fourth terrorist has also been neutralised. Keep up the good work! https://t.co/B2gqRr6Fgj — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 15, 2018

2 more dead bodies of terrorists recovered from encounter site taking the total to 6. https://t.co/IkNconoAvC — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 15, 2018

Correction 5 bodies recovered 6 th being searched . https://t.co/M1dmdEzGlu — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 15, 2018

The DGP later updated that the fourth militant has also been killed.