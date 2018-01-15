JUST IN
Five Jaish militants killed as Indian forces foil infiltration bid in J&K

Earlier, Director General of Police S P Vaid said four JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army, police, and other security forces

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir
Representative image

Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants. A defence spokesman said that five militants were killed. Earlier, Director General of Police S P Vaid said four JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army, police, and other security forces. "Three suicidal JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by @JmuKmrPolice/Army/ CAPF. Search for the fourth terrorist is still on," Vaid said in a tweet.

The DGP later updated that the fourth militant has also been killed.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 11:19 IST

