JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

China's Tibetan airfields lack military infra for attack: Air Force chief
Business Standard

Five-year-old raped by peon inside Delhi school premises; accused arrested

The girl is said to be in a critical condition

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
Representative Image

In yet another shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the premises of Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar.

While the girl is said to be in a critical condition, the accused, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "The girl returned home in a very critical condition and told her mother about the horrific incident. The mother of the girl then informed me and we rushed her to the hospital. After the doctors observing her, they informed me to call the police and to file an FIR in this matter. I'm glad that the police have arrested the accused and would want strict action against him. The school has not yet taken any action on this matter."

The police has registered a case against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and is investigating the matter.
First Published: Sun, September 10 2017. 10:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU