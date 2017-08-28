Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing: Haryana tense but under control, says MHA

The Home Ministry said on Monday the situation in Haryana three days after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief was still tense but under control.

"As per report dated August 28, of DGP Control Room, Haryana, total casualties have been 35 with 17 in Panchkula, six in Sirsa and 12 in Chandigarh and total number of injured is 204," the Ministry said in a statement.

It said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) remained imposed in all districts of Haryana.

"Columns of Army are doing flag march continuously," it added.



The Ministry also said that there was a proper vigil in Panchkula, which bore the maximum brunt after the August 25 verdict, and at Sirsa that headquartered the Dera, as well as other parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Around 2.30 pm, a special CBI court's judge will begin hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment of the Dera chief in a 2002 rape case, inside the District Jail at Sunaria near Rohtak where Ram Rahim was lodged since Friday.



His punishment could range from seven years to life imprisonment.