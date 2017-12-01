I'm a big fan of Manmohan Singh, he was great support: Barack Obama

At a time when is under attack from the ruling BJP, former US President on Friday praised the former Prime Minister saying he was a great support in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

"(Manmohan) Singh was the primary partner while we were working during the financial meltdown (of 2008)," Obama said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, admiring a "great" friend who laid the foundations of modern Indian economy.

He also praised Prime Minister for his efforts to modernise Indian bureaucracy, saying he was "the primary partner during the making of Paris (climate) accord".

"I like him," Obama replied when he was asked about Modi. "I think he has a vision for the country... He is modernising elements of bureaucracy."

But he quickly added how he admired with whom he shared a friendly relationship.

"I was also great friends with (Manmohan) Singh... When you look at the steps Singh took to modernising the economy, it was the foundation for modernising Indian economy."

He said both and Modi were "sound leaders".