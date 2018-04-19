India stares at acute shortage of safe water, urgent steps needed: Experts

As the proverbial Indian summer sets in and taps dry up across large swathes of the country, faces an acute shortage of safe and sustainable water, specifically groundwater, a crisis that will exacerbate with factors like indiscriminate use and climate change, warn experts.

The issue of sustainability for the years to come centres around critical sources such as reservoirs and

Last week, the (WRI), basing its findings on a new early warning satellite system, warned that shrinking reservoirs in could result in taps going completely dry in the country. Experts also point to research establishing the criticality of for India's agriculture-dependent people.

"Almost 70-80 per cent of the population of (including India) is dependent on for drinking and agricultural irrigation," said leading IIT Kharagpur hydrogeologist

The northern and eastern parts lose at rates of 8 and 5 cubic km each year, respectively, he added.

According to a 2012 report, is the largest user of in the world. It uses an estimated 230 cubic km of per year - over a quarter of the global total.

India's huge groundwater-dependent population, uncertain climate-reliant recharge processes and indiscriminate land use changes with urbanization are among the many factors that have rendered the Indian scenario to become a global paradigm for scarcity, for both quantity and quality, Mukherjee said.

He also blamed trans-boundary upstream sources and archaic irrigation methods for the shortage.

has already started facing acute safe and sustainable shortage, specifically that of If proper measures are not taken on an immediate basis, this would exponentially increase, Mukherjee, who is from the & School of Environmental Science and Engineering, added.

The indiscriminate use of rivers and other surface- bodies in many areas for disposal of sewage and industrial waste has rendered them non-potable, Mukherjee said.

Ganga water, in his view, is the worst of the lot with heavy pollutant load of contaminants like heavy metals sourced from industrial discharge, sewage and open-defecation waste, as well as pesticides and other organic pollutants from agricultural activities.

A L Ramanathan from the School of Environmental Sciences, (JNU) in New Delhi, agreed with him.

Tribal women fetch from a well which was supplied by the government tankers at a village in Mokhdad district of Maharashtra| Photo: PTI

shortage is a very serious issue facing and its ramifications will be felt in the coming years, he said, citing excess pumping, non-implementation of restriction-rules, and unlawful drilling of wells among other factors for the situation.

The situation can be reversed, the experts said.

The crisis can be tackled by restoring and enhancing recharge areas, stopping polluted from recharging groundwater, rainwater and roof top harvesting and the restoration of ponds, lakes and other river systems, Ramanathan said.

" is a wealth and should come under and not be a state matter," he said.

Mukherjee, who is and a primary of a new book, " of South Asia, which presents recent findings from the South Asian region, noted that the government is contemplating several measures, many of them short to medium term remedies.

However, for more detailed planning, scientifically-prudent, adaptive management strategies are immediately required to secure, sustain and rejuvenate the accessible, residual, unpolluted through times of changing socio-economic needs, he said.

Recent studies, he added, do show scenarios of replenishment, potentially caused by policy interventions.

"Thus, proper, pervasive governance may optimistically lead to possibilities of transforming the country from a 'groundwater-deficient' to ' sufficient' nation, and providing sustainable availability for about one-fifth of the global population, in not-so-far future, Mukherjee said.

South Asia, comprising India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, is the most populous and densely populated region of the world. It occupies about four per cent of the world's land area but supports nearly 25 per cent of the global population.