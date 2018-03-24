Journalists protest outside Delhi Police HQ asking action against assault

A group of journalists belonging to various staged a protest outside the Headquarters here, demanding strict action against the police personnel accused of assaulting and molesting

Two journalists yesterday filed separate complaints - one for molestation and another for assault during a protest march organised by (JNU) students and teachers.

The police lathicharged and used water canons to disperse the crowd near in Lakshmi Bai Nagar.

In a joint statement issued by Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps, and Federation of Press Clubs in India, immediate action against the officers was demanded.

The protesters also demanded the of Police to hear their grievances.

One of the protesting journalists who didn't wanted to be named said, "What happened yesterday was not only shocking but scary.

It shows the lack of discipline of police forces that enforces law and order in the city... It is especially worse for women reporters.