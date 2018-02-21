Justin Trudeau in Amritsar: Look forward to meeting Canadian PM, says Amarinder

Forgetting all past peevs, Punjab CM Captain will be meeting the Canadina PM as he visits Amritsar on Wednesday. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will receive Canadian Prime Minister at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday. Later on, Sidhu would also accompany the Canadian premier on a visit to the Golden Temple and the Partition Museum, said an official spokesman. On the directions of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Sidhu would receive the Canadian prime minister at both the places, he said. At the airport, Sidhu would be accompanied by the Commissioner of Police S S Srivastva and Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha. At the Golden Temple, the visiting dignitary would be accompanied by Puri, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Sidhu, Punjab's cultural affairs and tourism minister. At the Partition Museum, Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla would accompany Sidhu. The spokesman said the Punjab Government accords full importance to the ties it has with the Government of Canada and is committed wholeheartedly to further strengthen the mutual co-operation between the two governments. Trudeau will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines,on Wednesday. The Canadian prime minister is on week-long visit to India. Trudeau is accompanied by wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien. Canadian Prime Minister with his family during a visit to historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI Punjab CM Captain Amardinder Singh will meet the Canadian PM after he pays obeisance at the Golden Temple. The opposition SAD Cheif Sukhbir Singh Badal is also expected to welcome Canadian PM at the Golden Temple. This city has proven to be undoing of many, given the city's history.

Delhi has not been too warm with and similar circumstances sorrounded Price Philip and Queen Elizabeth's visit during 1997. He tweeted the following:

Look forward to meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. I’m hopeful that this meeting will help strengthen the close as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries. — Capt. (@capt_amarinder) 19 February 2018

The CM's tweets ends the speculation weather the Canadian PM would be at the recieving end of cold shoulder, as he has been recieving from PM and CM of UP Yogi Adityanath.Government sources, however said, that the agenda "will remain open-ended". "We expext concerns and sensitivities from the Indian side to be conveyed appropriately. He will meet PM for on Friday," said the sources.Last year, the CM of Punjab had refused to meet the defence minister of Canada, Jarjit Sajjan's visit to India and even accused him of being a "khalistani sympathizer".