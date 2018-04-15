JUST IN
Kathua case: Resignations of two BJP ministers accepted by J&K CM Mufti

The two had resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the culprits in the Kathua gangrape

ANI  |  Srinagar 

Members of various Muslim outfits protest against Kathua rape and murder case. Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accepted the resignations of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh.

The Chief Minister forwarded the resignation of the two ministers to the state Governor.

Earlier, the two had resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the culprits in the Kathua gangrape and murder case.

On January 17, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
First Published: Sun, April 15 2018. 19:58 IST

