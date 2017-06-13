Necessary steps taken to bring back Vijay Mallya, says V K Singh

Extradition is not as easy and simple as people think, union minister said

Minister of State for External Affairs on Tuesday said all necessary steps have been taken to bring back embattled tycoon from the but, "as of now", no timeframe can be specified for his extradition.



told reporters here that the documents required for the purpose of extradition have been sent to the



"...They are examining the papers and we are waiting. Whenever the gives a go ahead, Mallya can be brought back to India," he said.



Extradition is not as easy and simple as people think, the union minister said, adding that some conditions are laid down when an extradition treaty is signed with a country.



The and its laws believe that if someone enters their country with a valid passport which is later cancelled they would not take action, he said.



"From India's side, the documents required for the purpose have been sent on behalf of the (ED) to the authorities who are examining the papers before taking a decision," said.



"No timeframe can be specified now as to when the liquor baron would be brought back to India," he said.



The minister's statement came on a day when Mallya, who is wanted in on loan defaults to several banks, is set to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for his extradition case hearing.



The 61-year-old former chief of erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines has been out on bail since his arrest in April.



On Kulbhushan Jadhav case, said had moved the International Court of Justice on the matter as it accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence".



To a query on whether the Hurriyat Conference should be declared a terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the matter pertains to Home Ministry which is taking necessary steps. "It will not be appropriate on my part to interfere," he said.



"Everybody knows where Hurriyat is getting funds. It is well known that the activities they indulge in are like that of terrorists," said, adding a decision would be taken keeping everything in mind.



The Investigation Agency is probing the alleged terror-funding to separatist leaders in Kashmir.



Singh, who is on a visit to Odisha to take part in "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" programmes in several areas to mark the completion of three years of Narendra Modi Government, said the purpose of the programme is to present a report card on the Centre's performance before the people.



"The programme is not politically driven but aimed at making people aware of the achievements made during the last three years to steer the country on the path of progress," he said.

