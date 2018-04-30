Kumar on Sunday urged Narendra to confer the 'Bharat Ratna', the highest civilian award in the country, on Ram Manohar

In a three-page letter addressed to the PM, Kumar drew Modi's attention towards Lohia's role in the struggle for Independence, his efforts in bringing together non- parties during the time of Nehru, his of socialism rooted in Indian realities and his emphasis on issues of public sanitation and womens' upliftment decades ago.

The also highlighted Lohia's active participation in the movement for Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule and suggested that the international airport in the coastal state be named after him.

" had gone to the extent of saying that he would give up opposing if the latter got toilets constructed for rural women. His foresight can also be gauged from his emphasis on equipping kitchens with chimneys so that smoke did not spoil womens' health, " the Kumar said in the letter.

"In the light of these facts, it would be appropriate that the Government of confer on Lohia, in the honour of his contributions, on on October 12 and also rename the International Airport as Airport," he said.