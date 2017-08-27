Novel quantum 'dot' may improve cancer detection

Scientists have developed a new method to track tumours using quantum dots - tiny particles that emit intense fluorescent signals when exposed to light - an advance that may help treat



Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) in the US developed a proof-of-concept nano system that dramatically improves the visualisation of tumours.



The platform achieves a five-fold increase over existing tumour-specific optical imaging methods, researchers said.The novel approach generates bright signals by delivering "quantum dots" to cells without any toxic effects." imaging is an integral part of detection, treatment and tracking the progress of patients after treatment," said Kazuki Sugahara from SBP."Although significant progress has been made in the last two decades, better and more sensitive detection, such as the method we are developing, will contribute to more personalised and potentially more effective interventions to improve the clinical outcomes of patients," said Sugahara.The method utilises quantum dots (QDs)- particles that emit intense fluorescent signals when exposed to light - and an "etchant" that eliminates background signals.The QDs are delivered intravenously, and some of them leave the bloodstream and cross membranes, entering cells.Fluorescent signals emitted from excess QDs that remain in the bloodstream are then made invisible by injecting the etchant.The etchant and the QDs undergo a "cation exchange" that occurs when zinc in the QDs is swapped for silver in the etchant.Silver-containing QDs lose their fluorescent capabilities, and because the etchant can not cross membranes to reach cells, the QDs that have reached the remain fluorescent.Thus, the entire process eliminates background fluorescence while preserving tumour-specific signals.The method was developed using mice harbouring human breast, prostate and gastric tumours.QDs were actively delivered to tumours using iRGD, a penetrating peptide that activates a transport pathway that drives the peptide along with bystander molecules, into cells."Moving forward we will focus on developing our novel nanosystem to work with routine imaging tests like PET scans and MRIs. In our studies with mice, we use optical imaging, which isn't always practical for humans," Sugahara said.