Now, Baahubali 2 gets a Rs 200 crore insurance cover: Here are the details

Policy covers the risks related to the film during the pre-production to post-production stage

Company today insured the Telugu movie 'Baahubali 2' for over Rs 200 crore under its film package product.



According to the private insurer, the policy covers the risks related to the film during the pre-production to post-production stage.



"The policy insures the film against unforeseen incidents like death, illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities or accidental damage leading to delays in the film schedule. It also includes coverage against accidents that damage equipment while shooting is in process", said in a statement here.



"Additionally, the policy covers against its legal liability to pay damages for third-party civil claims arising out of bodily injury or property damage caused in the course of the event by an accident in the premises where it is held and during the policy period," it said.



"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by and and is touted to be the most expensive made film in the country till date.



KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, managing director and chief executive at said the film industry is increasingly opting for cover.



"In fiscal 2017, we've issued 160 film policies, mostly in Bollywood. We would now like to focus on Southern market as well since we are confident of catering to the unique requirements of the film industry," he said, adding till date, it has insured 372 films.

Press Trust of India