Odisha likely to experience heavy rainfall in next 24 hours: IMD

Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha
today, a bulletin issued by the IMD
said.
In its forecast, the IMD
said rain
and thundershower is likely to occur at most places in coastal districts of Odisha
during next 24 hours.
The IMD
also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall
at one or two places over South Odisha
and heavy rainfall
at one or two places in North Odisha
likely to occur during next 24 hours.
Under its impact, the IMD
said, strong gusty surface wind from Southeasterly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Odisha
Coast.
As the sea condition would remain rough to very rough, the fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.
Meanwhile, reports of rainfall
from across the state reached the special relief commissioner's office in Bhubaneswar.
