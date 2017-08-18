Odisha likely to experience heavy rainfall in next 24 hours: IMD

is likely to experience heavy in next 24 hours due to a low pressure area created over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal region of the state, (IMD) sources said.

Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal today, a bulletin issued by the said.

In its forecast, the said and thundershower is likely to occur at most places in coastal districts of during next 24 hours.

The also warned of heavy to very heavy at one or two places over South and heavy at one or two places in North likely to occur during next 24 hours.

Under its impact, the said, strong gusty surface wind from Southeasterly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Coast.

As the sea condition would remain rough to very rough, the fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

Meanwhile, reports of from across the state reached the special relief commissioner's office in Bhubaneswar.