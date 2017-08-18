Odisha likely to experience heavy rainfall in next 24 hours: IMD

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall in next 24 hours due to a low pressure area created over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal region of the state, India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources said.

Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha today, a bulletin issued by the IMD said.

In its forecast, the IMD said rain and thundershower is likely to occur at most places in coastal districts of Odisha during next 24 hours.

The IMD also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over South Odisha and heavy rainfall at one or two places in North Odisha likely to occur during next 24 hours.

Under its impact, the IMD said, strong gusty surface wind from Southeasterly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast.

As the sea condition would remain rough to very rough, the fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

Meanwhile, reports of rainfall from across the state reached the special relief commissioner's office in Bhubaneswar.

