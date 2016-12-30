On 'win-win' runway, aviation no more rich man's tarmac: Raju

Indian is no more a rich man's prerogative and growth will continue on high trajectory in the new year, Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said as the sector saw the much-needed reforms taking off in 2016 with new policy and ambitious regional connectivity plans.

2016 bloomed as a "very meaningful year" with over 20 per cent domestic air passenger growth while scrapping of the once famous '5/20' overseas flying norms and relaxing of foreign domestic investment rules added to the sector's mojo.

Turning operationally profitable in the last financial year provided the much-needed impetus to amid stiff competition among domestic carriers in 2016 even as they reaped benefits of lower oil prices -- a scenario unlikely to remain the same next year with changing geopolitical vibes.

Against this benign backdrop, passengers have a lot to cheer with airlines -- from budget to full-service ones -- coming up with discounted ticket prices as they look to fill more seats even as many ancillary services come at a price.

Also, biometric access for passengers has been tested at Hyderabad International Airport while tag-free hand baggage system is being tried at various airports.

As Raju remarked about the sector, "It is a win-win situation."

All said and done, the sector's trajectory had its share of air pockets with the abrupt sacking of Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman RK Srivastava as well as confusing signals over possible capping of air fares, an issue that has lost steam.

As the year wound down, this week's incident of 15 fliers getting injured after a Jet Airways flight veering off the runway at Goa airport and two planes coming close to collision at the Delhi aerodrome stoked concerns over safety.

Buoyed by high passenger growth numbers and headway in bridging the skill gap, Raju described 2016 as a "rather significant and a very meaningful year" for the sector.

Asserting that flying is "no more a rich man's prerogative", Raju, known for keeping a low profile and speaking his heart, said more people are flying and that India is the world's largest growing market.

"Things are much better than what they were. Of course, the scope for improvement is a continuous process. Wherever you are, there is always scope for improvement," he said.

"This growth is not going to be for eternity... Once you reach your levels, there will be a flattening out of growth, but India has scope for growth and we will continue to grow. There is no reason why we should not grow," he noted.

After years of much back and forth, the government in June finally came out with the much-awaited and talked-about national civil policy.

The framework, rolled out for the first time since Independence, seeks to propel sectoral growth across segments -- airlines, airports, cargo and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), to name a few. In addition, various measures for improved ease of doing business and passenger-friendly ways are there.

Seen as a milestone for the new-age domestic airlines, 2016 saw the government doing away with the '5/20' norm whereby only those carriers having five years of operational experience and minimum of 20 planes were allowed to fly overseas.

Paving the way for more foreign funds inflows into the space, non-airline players can put in up to 100 per cent FDI in local carriers.

At the same time, UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) -- the ambitious regional connectivity plan to make flying more affordable by connecting unserved and under-served airports -- is in the air with the wow factor.

The scheme, most likely to practically take wing in January, would see fares being capped at Rs 2,500 for one-hour flights. But on the flip side, a levy of Rs 8,500 per flight on busy routes to fund the regional connectivity scheme has ruffled feathers of established domestic players even as the government is targeting long-term benefits.

Staying with passengers, the government revised the compensation upwards for flight delays and cancellations, apart from rolling out digital complaints filing system -- AirSewa -- with the promise of speedier redressal.

For the first time in 10 years, flag carrier posted Rs 105 crore operational profit for 2015-16 while its subsidiary and international budget arm, Express also flew into the black by making a net profit of Rs 361.68 crore in the previous fiscal.

The airline also created history by launching the world's longest flight on the Delhi-San Francisco route over the Pacific Ocean.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways, which saw an accident at the fag end of the year after its Boeing 737 plane skidded on the runway at the Goa airport just prior to take off for Mumbai, moved its European gateway to Dutch capital Amsterdam from Brussels after nearly nine years of operating flights from the Belgian capital.

During the year, budget carrier IndiGo became the first Indian airline to operate the fuel-efficient A320 Neo plane while its peer GoAir became eligible for international operations as it inducted the much-needed 20th aircraft, an Airbus A320 Neo, into the fleet. It also received government's permission to fly to nine international airports, including Iran and Uzbekitan.