JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IPL Auction LIVE: Unmukt, Ojha go unsold; 16-yr Afghani fetches Rs 40 mn
Business Standard

'Padmaavat' row: Petrol bomb thrown at theatres in Bihar, Maharashtra

No major damage was reported by the theatre owners

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

The lead couple Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapur have been trolled for speaking up for the movie

In an attempt to set on fire a cinema hall showing the controversial film "Padmaavat", two unidentified persons threw a petrol bomb inside it, police said on Sunday. The incident took place last evening at the Chandra Talkies in Bihar's Muzzafarnagar. The theatre is one of the three cinema halls here showing the movie, Circle Officer Harish Bhadhoria said. The perpetrators are yet to be identified.

They came on a motorcycle and tried to set the hall on fire by throwing a petrol bomb, he said. No major damage was reported by the theatre's owners, police said. Security was tightened at the three cinema halls -- Chandra, Maya and Karniwal -- screening the film after the incident, the officer said. In a similar incident, Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb outside a theatre showing the film "Padmaavat" at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday night. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place outside Bhanu Sagar theatre at 9.10 pm, Kalyan police said, adding that a police team had rushed to the spot for further probe. The Sanjay Leela Bansali-directed period drama has been marred by controversies since the time it went into production. Fringe Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, have protested against the movie alleging that it distorts history and shows Queen Padmini in "poor light". The filmmakers have repeatedly denied the allegations.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 13:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements