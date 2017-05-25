Paying 'close attention' to missing Sukhoi jet: China

On Thursday, Chinese military said that it was paying "close attention" to the incident in which an Indian Air Force
fighter jet with two pilots on board went missing along the Sino-India
border two days ago.
Chinese defence spokesman Col Ren Guochang said they were paying close attention to it, when asked at a briefing about whether the Chinese military would help trace the missing Sukhoi fighter jet.
However, he declined to give any details and said that the foreign ministry has reacted on the issue yesterday.
Ren's remarks appeared slightly positive compared to the comments of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang who had said that he has no information on the missing plane and warned India
that it should avoid disrupting peace and stability in Arunachal Pradesh, which China
refers to as 'South Tibet'.
"For the situation you mentioned, I have no relevant information to offer at the moment," Lu had told the media when asked about the missing Indian Air Force
plane along the India-China
border.
At the same time, he referred to the border dispute between India
and China, saying that "first of all on the eastern section of the India-China
border, China's position is consistent and clear."
"We hope India
can stick to the arrangements reached between the two sides and avoid disrupting peace and stability at the border areas," Lu had said.
The SU-30 MKI plane had lost contact with the Tezpur Salonibari Air Force station from where it took off at 10.30 am on Tuesday.