Paying 'close attention' to missing Sukhoi jet: China

On Thursday, Chinese military said that it was paying "close attention" to the incident in which an fighter jet with two pilots on board went missing along the Sino- border two days ago.

Chinese defence spokesman Col Ren Guochang said they were paying close attention to it, when asked at a briefing about whether the Chinese military would help trace the missing Sukhoi fighter jet.

However, he declined to give any details and said that the foreign ministry has reacted on the issue yesterday.

Ren's remarks appeared slightly positive compared to the comments of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang who had said that he has no information on the missing plane and warned that it should avoid disrupting peace and stability in Arunachal Pradesh, which refers to as 'South Tibet'.

"For the situation you mentioned, I have no relevant information to offer at the moment," Lu had told the media when asked about the missing plane along the India- border.

At the same time, he referred to the border dispute between and China, saying that "first of all on the eastern section of the India- border, China's position is consistent and clear."

"We hope can stick to the arrangements reached between the two sides and avoid disrupting peace and stability at the border areas," Lu had said.

The SU-30 MKI plane had lost contact with the Tezpur Salonibari Air Force station from where it took off at 10.30 am on Tuesday.