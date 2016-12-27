Photos: Jet Airways flight skids off the runway in Goa, 15 injured

A flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in while aligning for take off to early on Tuesday, with 15 passengers suffering "minor" injuries during evacuation. The incident took place around 5 am.

Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway. When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers.

Navy sources said 15 people suffered "minor injuries and fractures" in the process.



"A few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being co-ordinated by the team and the airport authorities," the airlines said in a statement.

Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board.

The airport, which had been closed for operations, has now been re-opened.

"When people were getting down the plane, it suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos," a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco.