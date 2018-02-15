PMO was aware of the PNB scam almost two years ago: Congress

The on Thursday said that a whistleblower had alerted the government in 2016 about the Rs 115 billion banking fraud by fugitive diamond merchant but and ignored the tip.

said whistleblower had written to the Prime Minister's Office as early as July 2016, alerting the government about the "biggest in 70 years" in independent

"What does the do? Nothing. What does the do? Nothing.

What does the do? Nothing. What does the of the do? Nothing," Surjewala told reporters on Thursday.

"You are in power, a fraud is happening under your nose. What were you doing and how did they let the accused escape? Face the truth and answer questions."

He also asked Modi what the fugitive billionaire was doing with him at the in in January.

He said the "chhota Modi" was part of a delegation travelling with Modi despite "the complaint against him".