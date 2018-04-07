Prez Kovind on 3-nation tour of Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia

Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind, on Saturday embarked on a three-nation State visit to the African countries of Equatorial Guinea, and from April 7 to 12.

The President's visit to and will be the first-ever visit by any head of state of Kovind's visit to is taking place after 29 years.

The visit comes at the invitation of Nguema Mbasogo.

Obiang will also host an official banquet lunch for Kovind. In the evening, the latter will also address the Indian community at a reception organised by the

During the visit to Swaziland, Kovind will be received by the of Swaziland, Mswati-III and accorded a ceremonial reception on his arrival to the country on April 9. He would hold delegation-level talks with the Swazi officials.

Kovind and Mswati-III will jointly inaugurate the Centre located in the Royal Science and Technology Park (RSTP). The other elements of the visit include an address by the at the and call on The of would host an official banquet for Kovind.

Kovind would arrive in in on April 10 where he would be received by his Zambian counterpart would be accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Kovind would have delegation-level talks with the Zambian side. His programme includes a meeting with Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, of the Republic of Also, a state banquet would be hosted in honour of Kovind, interaction with the Indian community and addressing a business event.

The President's visit to Equatorial Guinea, and would be his third visit to the African continent. The visit would help to further deepen the relations between the three African countries.

Last month, Kovind undertook a two-nation visit to and

