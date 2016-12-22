Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the ICC Cricketer of the Year

India's off-spinner on Thursday was named the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricketer of the Year, while Test skipper Virat Kohli was chosen to lead the Team of the Year.

Ashwin was the only Indian in ICC's Test Team of the Year and was also named the Test Cricketer of the Year. Batsman Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were named in the team.

Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq won the Spirit of Cricket Award, becoming the first player of his country to win the award.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock was selected the Cricketer of the Year.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad was named the Associate Cricketer of the Year while the West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite won the International Performance of the Year.

Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman was given the Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Legends Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara selected the Test and sides based on the players' performances in the period from September 2015 to the corresponding month in 2016.

England's Alastair Cook was named the captain of the Test Team of the Year, which included four Englishmen, three Australians, and a player each from New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

It was the third time Cook has been appointed the captain, while it was the eighth time in nine years that Dale Steyn was selected. Joe Root, David Warner and Kane Williamson have been chosen for the third successive year.

The Team of the Year, included three Australians, Indians, South Africans each, and one each from England and the West Indies. AB De Villiers has been selected for the sixth time since 2010, while Starc has been picked up for the third time in four years.

Starc and his team-mate Warner are the only two players to have been selected in both the Test and sides in 2016.