JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Christopher Wylie names Congress as Cambridge Analytica client; 10 updates
Business Standard

SC dismisses plea seeking inquiry into Mahatma Gandhi's assassination

"The matter should be re-investigated and should have a thorough probe," Dr Phadnis in his petition claimed

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition which sought an inquiry into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The PIL was filed by an I-T professional, Dr Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis in October 2017.

The apex court had asked former Additional Solicitor General Amarendra Sharan to assist the court as amicus curiae in the case.

As per reports, Phadnis' previous petition, seeking reopening of the Gandhi murder case, was dismissed by a high court earlier.

Dr Phadnis, in his petition, claimed that Gandhi's death should be probed, as there was still a complete myth about the fourth bullet being fired by the convict.

"The matter should be re-investigated and should have a thorough probe," Dr Phadnis in his petition claimed.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 11:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements