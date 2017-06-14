Serial militant attacks leave 13 security personnel injured in Kashmir

Militants on Tuesday carried out a series of attacks on security forces in South Kashmir, injuring 13 jawans in a span of four hours. The ultras also looted four service rifles of the security personnel.

A grenade was hurled on a CRPF camp at Ladiyar in Tral area of Pulwama district. 10 paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

In the second attack, the militants opened firing on the security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, the official said.

He said the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there.

The third attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama, but no one was hurt in it as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air.

The ultras also threw a grenade on Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a cop.