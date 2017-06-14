TRENDING ON BS
Serial militant attacks leave 13 security personnel injured in Kashmir

Assault was conducted on at least four locations in a period of four hours

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

militant attack, Kashmir
An injured policeman being shifted to hospital who was injured in militants attack on Justice Muzzafar Atar guard post and four refiles were looted,at Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday evening. (Photo: PTI)

Militants on Tuesday carried out a series of attacks on security forces in South Kashmir, injuring 13 jawans in a span of four hours. The ultras also looted four service rifles of the security personnel.

A grenade was hurled on a CRPF camp at Ladiyar in Tral area of Pulwama district. 10 paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

In the second attack, the militants opened firing on the security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, the official said.

He said the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there.

The third attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama, but no one was hurt in it as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air.

The ultras also threw a grenade on Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a cop.

