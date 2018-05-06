Shopian encounter: Two security personnel injured in J&K; internet blocked

A soldier and a policeman were injured on Sunday in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

The security forces including police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded Badigam village following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired triggering the gunfight," police sources added.

"The injured RR soldier and a constable have been shifted to a hospital."

#Visuals: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian's Badigam; Two security personnel have sustained injuries in the ongoing encounter. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/thmPrbOEm3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across south Three militants killed on Saturday

Three militants, three civilians and a policeman were killed in fresh violence in the Valley on Saturday as authorities imposed strict restrictions and snapped mobile phone Internet services following protests near a gunfight site in an old Srinagar neighbourhood.

Police said three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed and four security personnel injured in the shootout in Chattabal, few kilometres away from city centre of Lal Chowk.

The gunfight triggered stone-pelting protests by local residents, who tried to help the holed-up militants escape from a hideout in a semi-constructed building in the densely populated locality of downtown Srinagar.

A protester was killed after he came under a police vehicle in the nearby Noorbagh area.

Police said a case has been filed against the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

The gunfight erupted in Chattabal area on the banks of Jhelum after security forces received a tip-off about the presence of militants there. Mufti condemns killings

Chief Minister today strongly condemned the killing of three civilians in the past 24 hours in various parts of the Valley.

In a statement, she reiterated that nobody's interests were served by the killing of civilians, but the state was plunged into uncertainty and chaos.

She said the need of the hour was to get out of the vortex of violence for which all shades of opinion had to rise to the occasion. 'Situation in Kashmir worst since 1947' Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir on Wednesday condemned the attack on a school bus by stone-pelters in district, saying the situation in the Valley is at an "all-time worst since 1947".