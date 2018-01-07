JUST IN
South Africa v India first Test: Rain delays start on Day 3

South Africa are 65 for two in their second innings, leading India by 142 runs

Press Trust of India  |  Cape Town 

India tour of South Africa 2018 first test
Photo: @BCCI

Rain delayed the start on day three of the first Test between India and South Africa here.

South Africa are 65 for two in their second innings, leading India by 142 runs.


The overnight batsmen are Hashim Amla (4) and Kagiso Rabada (2).

South Africa made 286 in their first essay and India made 209 in response, thanks to Hardik Pandya's 93.

First Published: Sun, January 07 2018. 14:31 IST

