Utkal Express derails, no casualties reported

PhD researchers at IIT, IISc to get Rs 70,000 as monthly scholarship
Business Standard

BS Web Team 

Utkal Express derails in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: ANI Twitter handle

Six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express have derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, Railway officials said. 

After the incident, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were mobilised for the rescue operation at Khatauli railway station. Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also headed towards the train derailment site for inspection. 

The first NDRF team with 44 rescuers and two search dogs will reach the derailment site soon, ANI reported. 
"The incident took place at 5:50 pm today. No authentic information on casualties right now; trying our best to mobilise resources for rescue and relief operations," ANI quoted Indian Railways official Anil Saxena as saying. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said, "The incident is sad. The injured passengers will be given complete treatment and we have issued directions issued for all possible assistance."

