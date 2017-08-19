Utkal Express derails, no casualties reported

Six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express have derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, Railway officials said.





The first team with 44 rescuers and two search dogs will reach the derailment site soon, ANI reported. After the incident, Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were mobilised for the at Khatauli railway station. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also headed towards the site for inspection.

"The incident took place at 5:50 pm today. No authentic information on right now; trying our best to mobilise resources for rescue and relief operations," ANI quoted Indian Railways official Anil Saxena as saying.



Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said, "The incident is sad. The injured passengers will be given complete treatment and we have issued directions issued for all possible assistance."