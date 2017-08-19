Utkal Express derails, no casualties reported

-
ALSO READMahakaushal Express derails, 22 injured: What we know so far Tejas Express maiden run: From auto doors to wi-fi, here's why it's special Kanpur train accident was conspiracy from across the border: PM Modi Gujarat floods: PM Modi announces Rs 500-cr relief fund, death toll at 60 Windows smashed! Tejas Express vandalised one day before launch
-
The first NDRF team with 44 rescuers and two search dogs will reach the derailment site soon, ANI reported.
"The incident took place at 5:50 pm today. No authentic information on casualties right now; trying our best to mobilise resources for rescue and relief operations," ANI quoted Indian Railways official Anil Saxena as saying.
NDRF teams mobilised for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station,Muzaffarnagr, U.P. where train accident took place.— NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 19, 2017
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said, "The incident is sad. The injured passengers will be given complete treatment and we have issued directions issued for all possible assistance."
#WATCH: Visuals from the train derailment site in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli; 6 coaches have derailed. More details awaited #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/AiNdfKV7oS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU