Cambridge Analytica: Congress denies whistleblower claim, BJP seeks apology

A former employee-turned-whistleblower Christopher Wylie said on Tuesday that the company had worked extensively in India and believed it was employed by the party. The United Kingdom (UK) parliamentary committee started an investigation on the issue of fake news and questioned Wylie regarding the issue. deposed before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) in London amid an escalating row around alleged Facebook data breaches linked with the controversial UK-based company, which has also been linked with alleged attempts to influence elections in India. "They (Cambridge Analytica) worked extensively in India. They have an office in India," Wylie said. He offered to provide the committee "documentation" on India, which was welcomed by Farrelly, who said India was a country that did not need any added "tensions". "When you look at Facebook's biggest market, India is the top in terms of numbers of users. Obviously, that's a country, which is rife with political discord and opportunities for destabilisation," said Labour MP Paul Farrelly, member of the parliamentary committee. At the start of Tuesday's session, it emerged that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has declined to appear before the committee amid an ongoing row over data breaches linked to the social media company. A summons letter had been sent to Zuckerberg by Damian Collins, the chair of DCMS. In a response to Collins, Facebook's head of public policy, Rebecca Stimson, said the company would be putting forward its Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or its Chief Product Officer Chris Cox. In an undercover report last week, executives had been caught boasting that they, along with parent company Strategic Communications Laboratories, had worked in more than 200 elections around the world, including India, Nigeria, Kenya, the Czech Republic and Argentina. Here are the top 10 developments in the Cambridge Analytica-Indian elections row: 1. denies whistleblower's claims: Congress has had no truck with Cambridge Analytica, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asserted today and accused of "lying" to divert the agenda after he cited a whistleblower's deposition to claim that the controversial data firm had worked for the opposition party. Surjewala used the statement of an Indian citizen, who was a partner in Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI), the Indian arm of Cambridge Analytica, that the controversial firm was hired by an NRI using undisclosed funds to bring down the government, and asked whether Prasad believed in a foreign citizen more than an Indian. He also dared the Prasad to answer questions posed at him and whether he would lodge a case against Facebook, OBI and for the truth to come out. 2. Cambridge Analytica's client?: 28-year-old said that had done several regional projects in India and he "believes that Congress was their client." "I know that they have done all kinds of projects. I don't remember a project but I know regionally. India's so big that one state can be as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there," Wylie said, according to news agency PTI. 3. BJP demands Congress' apology: BJP on Tuesday cited the whistleblower's deposition to claim that the controversial data firm had worked for the and demanded an apology from its president Rahul Gandhi, saying he stood "exposed". "The whistleblower has publicly confirmed that the was indeed their client. had been trying to divert attention. Today, he stands exposed. The and must apologise to the nation," Union minister said. This vindicates what the BJP had been saying from day one, he said. " is in the dock for data theft and trying to manipulate voters using unlawful means. party needs to apologise to the nation for data theft and trying to manipulate voters. needs to apologise to the nation for trying to subvert India's election process using the Brahmastra of Cambridge Analytica," he said. Prasad also dismissed the Congress' allegation that the BJP had used the firm's services, calling it a "pack of lies". 4.

Govt issued notice to Cambridge Analytica: The government had on Friday issued a notice to UK-based Cambridge Analytica, asking it to give a list of clients and the source of data it had collected.