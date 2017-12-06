Will bring odd-even without exemptions: Delhi govt tells NGT

The government on Wednesday assured the Green Tribunal (NGT) that it will bring the next Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme as per the tribunal's direction that includes "no exemptions".

The has directed the government and neighbouring states to clarify their action plans and how they would implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) given the severity of the air quality. The Tribunal also sought clarity from other governments across on their stand over

Earlier in November, while the Delhi- faced "severe-plus or emergency" air quality situation that calls for implementation of under GRAP, the directed the government to implement the road rationing scheme without any exemptions for two-wheelers and women drivers.

The government then filed a review plea stating that it sought exemptions due to inadequate numbers of public buses. However, later the city government demanded that the shall come in entire region and not just

"We will implement the next time as directed by the tribunal, which is no exemptions," government counsel Tarunvir Singh Khehar said.

However, appreciating the city government, the bench headed by chief Justice Swatanter Kumar has sough more clarity.

"Odd-Even will come when the air-quality is beyond severe but what about other days? How would you implement GRAP when air quality is very poor... Sit with your respective chief secretaries and make a plan," Justice Kumar directed the government and neighbouring states -- Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On November 24, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) already made it clear that the next Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme will be applied across the capital region (NCR), including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and not just Delhi, with minimum exemptions.

EPCA had also asked the respective concerned officials of for augmentation of the public transport for Odd-Even with minimum exemptions -- (ambulance and school buses).