As many as 66 per cent of the assessees under the goods and services tax (GST) filed detailed sales returns for July hours before the closing of the Tuesday deadline. The deadline had been extended twice by the government. About 4.3 million entities of the eligible 6.5 million filed the GSTR-1 return till 6 pm for the first month of the GST. The deadline ended at midnight. The deadline to file GSTR-1 was extended by a month from September 10 at the GST Council meeting last month in Hyderabad. Earlier, the deadline was extended from September 5 on account of technical issues ...
