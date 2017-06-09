Boeing, Dassault racing for Rs 50,000-cr Navy deal for 57 fighter jets

American aerospace giant and France's Aviation are among the four entities that have responded to the Indian Navy's 'Request for Interest' (RFI) to provide 57 multi-role carrier borne fighters, industry sources said. American aerospace giant and France's Aviation are among the four entities that have responded to the Indian Navy's 'Request for Interest' (RFI) to provide 57 multi-role carrier borne fighters, industry sources said.

The other two are Sweden's and of While has pitched its F/A-18 Super Hornet, has briefed the navy on its Rafale. has offered the maritime variant of its Gripen single-engine fighter jet.

Naval Chief Sunil Lanba confirmed the development, saying: "We will examine the RFI and take it forward." The deal is valued over Rs 50,000 crore.

Sources say the race is now mainly between Boeing's FA-18 and Dassault's Rafale, as the navy would prefer a twin-engine aircraft against SAAB's single-engine Gripen. "While the navy did not specify a variant, there is a clear preference for a twin-engine model," a senior industry executive said.

As it had earlier bagged a deal with the Indian (IAF), is seen as having an upper hand. The government signed an $8.7-billion deal with last year for 36 Rafale warplanes for the Indian (IAF).

sources say, has argued in favour of providing equipment to the and navy on the grounds that it would make way for better logistics, maintenance and industrial support.

"It would help in cost control like manpower training, pilot training, simulators and make it easier to get spare parts," sources said.

All the four companies refused to comment on queries sent to them.

" along with joint venture partner has a 'Make in India' proposal already in place and envisages all 57 aircraft to be delivered from its facility at Mihan (near Nagpur)," a company executive said on conditions of anonymity.

The navy had, on January 25, issued an RFI for the 57 fighter planes, giving manufacturers four months to respond. As part of the technical evaluation, foreign companies had to answer queries on technical parameters, budgetary estimates, level of indigenisation, transfer of technology and schedule of deliveries, after a contract is inked.