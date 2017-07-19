E-commerce to get bigger focus at RCEP talks

Discussions on e-commerce is expected to have a significantly bigger footprint than earlier at the 19th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations, which was inaugurated on Tuesday in Hyderabad. “All member-nations have agreed to widen the scope of discussions on the issue and a list of tentative points to be deliberated upon have been drawn up,” an official said under condition of anonymity. India has resisted discussions on e-commerce at the World Trade Organization but developed nations’ demands for talks on proposed global ...