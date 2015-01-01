Govt's Budget revenue target from telecom too conservative

operators have already expressed their happiness over Trai’s recommendations to auction all in the 2,100-MHz band for commercial use, simultaneously with 800-MHz, 900-MHz and 1,800-MHz bands, as this would help relieve acute crunch faced by the telcos. “It is essential that the fundamental resource of is augmented to support this objective, which is common to the government and the industry. Overall, we are happy with the approach of the regulator in acknowledging the needs for an emerging mobile broadband network in the country,” said Rajan Mathews, director-general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, operators’ lobby.

Besides, 29 licences in 18 zones are coming for renewal in the 900-MHz band. Companies will also look to win 2,100-MHz for enhancing their footprint and could acquire additional 1,800-MHz for long-term evolution (LTE) services.In February last year, had auctioned 385.2 MHz of in the 1,800-MHz band, of which 307.2 MHz were sold. Besides, all (46 MHz) in the 900-MHz band in the Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata circles was taken. The total bids received were to the tune of Rs 61,162.22 crore, of which the government received Rs 18,296 crore in the year ended March 2014.The high bid amount was because the 900-MHz was auctioned for the high-value metro circles. This time, the auction will not be for circles like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, where the reserve price is high.There will be 184 MHz of 900-MHz available for auction, as 29 licences will be due for renewal in 18 zones in 2015-16. Besides, there will be 136 MHz of 800-MHz spectrum, and as much as 330 MHz of 2,100-MHz airwaves on offer. Considering the reserve prices that the Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended, and as operators seem to accept these prices as reasonable, bidding is likely to be aggressive. This would lead to a higher market price for the airwaves.For the 2,100-MHz band, has suggested the base price at Rs 2,720 crore per MHz of pan-Indian (22 circles). This is about 22 per cent lower than the 2010 auction base price that generated as much as Rs 67,700 crore.The regulator has suggested the base price for the 1,800-MHz (20 circles) at Rs 2,138 crore per MHz; for 900-MHz (18 circles, where existing licences will be due for renewal) at Rs 3,004 crore per MHz; and 800-MHz (pan-India) at Rs 3,104 crore per MHz.In the past, the government usually set high targets for receipts from and failed to achieve those in most years. In the year ended March 2012, the government received Rs 16,551 crore from other communication services, against a target of Rs 29,649 crore. The next year, it received Rs 18,902 crore, against a Budget target of Rs 58,217 crore. In the year ended March 2014, however, the government met its target of Rs 40,847 crore from and received 61 per cent more than the Rs 11,343-crore Budget target from auction.While incumbent operators need to renew licences, operators have been constantly looking to increase their holding in each circle, to boost their potentially remunerative high-speed data services. While Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular will try to retain in the circles where their licences are expiring in the 900-MHz band, they are likely to pick up in the 1,800-MHz band in all those circles.