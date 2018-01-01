JUST IN
Business Standard

Income Tax dept notifies new helpline number for ITRs e-filing

The new helpline numbers can be called in case of any trouble on the e-filing portal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Income Tax Department on Monday notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online.

The department issued an advisory and said: "Attention taxpayers: e-Filing help desk number has been changed. New Helpdesk number is: India Toll-Free- 18001030025. Direct Number-+918046122000."


Taxpayers use the e-filing portal of the department to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and perform other income tax related tasks on the web portal: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

"The new helpline numbers can be called in case of any trouble on the e-filing portal," a senior official said.

The department has separate helpline numbers to take questions and queries on various other issues that a taxpayer faces.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 15:26 IST

