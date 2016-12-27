Kerala's largest gold loan cos hold more gold than Belgium or Australia

Kerala's three largest loan companies jointly possess more of the precious metal than the reserves of Belgium, Singapore, Sweden or Australia, reported the Times of India on Tuesday.

The holdings at Muthoot Finance, and stood at 263 tonnes towards the end of September 2016, up from 195 tonnes nearly two years ago, the report added.

According to the national daily, alone has holdings which trump the reserves of many rich, first-world countries. With its holdings growing to 150 tonnes from 116 tonnes over the past two years, Kerala's largest loan company, Muthoot Finance, holds more of the precious metal than the reserves of Singapore (127.4 tonnes), Sweden (125.7 tonnes), Australia (79.9 tonnes), Kuwait (79 tonnes), Denmark (66.5 tonnes) and Finland (49.1 tonnes). The report added that held 65.9 tonnes of the yellow metal, while held 46.88 tonnes.

Of course, these institutions are not the only one's in Kerala which can boast of such rich reserves. According to a Business Standard report from earlier this year, Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple has reserves which dwarf those of the above-mentioned loan companies. During a dramatic court battle in 2011 over the riches in this 16th-century institution, a Supreme Court-approved team discovered $22 billion worth of the yellow metal, from around 1,300 tonnes of jewellery at the then price. This bounty was found in five hitherto secret cellars.

Business Standard estimated, earlier this year, that temples in India could be holding 3,000-4,000 tonnes of gold. The estimate was made after talking to temple institutions, bankers, bullion analysts and research reports. These holdings would be in the form of coins, jewellery and articles.

The fact that Indians have an insatiable appetite for is nothing new, and a Business Standard report from earlier this month, which cites the latest report by Karvy Wealth Management, reinforces this fact. While the individual wealth in physical assets, according to Karvy’s India Wealth Report 2016, stood at Rs 132-lakh crore having grown at a brisk pace of 10.32% in FY16 compared to a 2% decline in FY15, individual wealth in stood at Rs 65.90-lakh crore – nearly half the share of physical assets! This has grown nearly 15.41% from Rs 57.1-lakh crore in FY15.

However, despite the craze in the country, the yellow metal lost some of its shine in 2016. According to the same news report, the World Council expects India's demand to fall as much as 24% in 2016 to the lowest level in seven years due to higher prices and increased smuggling as the government seeks to bring transparency to bullion purchases. India's demand in the first three quarters of 2016, according to estimates, fell 29% from a year ago to 441.2 tonnes, hit by price rises and government moves such as the mandatory disclose of tax code for high-value jewellery purchases.