Modi in Israel: PM cements ties in 'ground-breaking' visit

Personal chemistry between Modi and Netanyahu was apparent in their remarks and hugs

Laying the foundation of a new chapter in relations with Israel, Prime Minister began his “ground-breaking” visit on Tuesday, receiving an extraordinary welcome by the Jewish nation.

The personal chemistry and the warmth between and Prime Minister were apparent not only in their prepared remarks but also their repeated hugs.

Reflecting the importance that is according to the first visit by an Indian prime minister since Israel's establishment 70 years ago, the host nation pulled out all stops to welcome

broke protocol to come to the Ben Gurion airport, an honour reserved only for the US President and the Pope; Netanyahu's entire Cabinet was also present as were representatives of various religious orders.

In their prepared speeches, both leaders described each other as, "my friend" and embraced each other three times.

"Aapka swagat hai, mere dost (welcome, my friend),” said in Hindi, adding, “We love India.” responded by speaking a few words in Hebrew, “Shalom (hello), I am happy to be here.”

The two leaders vowed to give a push to the bilateral relationship in all aspects and jointly deal with the common threats like terrorism.

“I remember what you told me in our first meeting — when it comes to India and relations, the sky is the limit. But now, prime minister, let me add even sky is not the limit. We are also cooperating in space,” told

Talking about the vast possibilities of cooperation between the two countries, he said, “We can do even more, even better together.”

Behind the overt affection and friendship, lies deep political significance as India for the first time has delinked its relationship with from its traditional support to But, India now hopes to leverage its relationship with to attract more investment, and gain from Israeli cutting-edge technology and defence.

“It is truly a historic visit,” said

Hailing as “a great leader of India and a great world leader”, said, “we have been waiting for the last 70 years” for a visit by an Indian prime minister.

