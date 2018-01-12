MUDRA loans disbursed to over 5 mn people in 2 years in Maharashtra

Over 5 million persons have received loans under the scheme in the last two years, Finance Minister said. He informed that in 2016- 17, Rs 169 billion worth of loans were distributed and in 2017-18 so far, this figure stood at Rs 88 trillion. The minister said that loans were given to 3.34 million persons in 2016-17 while in 2017-18, it was given to 1.69 million people. He said that the scheme, which aims to provide loans to micro enterprises, will be implemented on a mission mode in the days to come. "The Prime Minister started the (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) scheme to remove financial disparity in the country and it is being implemented efficiently in Under MUDRA, 5,038,000 persons have been given loans in the past two years," Mungantiwar said while addressing a meeting of the state level coordination committee for bank scheme here yesterday. Mungantiwar informed that in last two years, maximum loans had been given in Pune district while Nandurbar and Gadchiroli saw the lowest disbursals. The minister stated that skill development training to individuals availing loans would ensure that these loans are used optimally.